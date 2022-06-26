Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn

- Now Playing
Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn01:13
- UP NEXT
Thousands march in pride parades across the country01:26
Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision01:43
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S.05:52
Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion02:15
A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision01:44
Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients05:57
Victims of the Florida condo collapse reflect on one-year anniversary03:49
Pennsylvania principal accused of sexually assaulting student02:08
'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling00:40
Texas school district bans hoodies, dresses and skirts01:32
Woman sentenced in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing seeks early release01:16
Hikers filming reality show rescued on Arizona trail01:36
Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution02:43
Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election07:28
Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support04:34
Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky00:32
Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son00:50
A look at the debate over landmark law reshaping women's rights in sports05:51
Vietnam War pen pals meet 50 years later01:33
- Now Playing
Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn01:13
- UP NEXT
Thousands march in pride parades across the country01:26
Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision01:43
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S.05:52
Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion02:15
A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision01:44
Play All