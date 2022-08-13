IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Multiple injured after car crashes into pub near D.C.

01:08

Authorities say at least four people were critically injured and 10 others hurt after a car crashed into a pub in Arlington, Virginia. Officials say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.Aug. 13, 2022

