IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 3 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Amtrak train in California

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

    00:43

  • 5-month-old girl fatally shot in Chicago, police say

    01:15

  • Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn

    01:13

  • Thousands march in pride parades across the country

    01:26

  • Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision

    01:43

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • Victims of the Florida condo collapse reflect on one-year anniversary

    03:49

  • Pennsylvania principal accused of sexually assaulting student

    02:08

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Texas school district bans hoodies, dresses and skirts

    01:32

  • Woman sentenced in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing seeks early release

    01:16

  • Hikers filming reality show rescued on Arizona trail

    01:36

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

NBC News Channel

At least 3 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Amtrak train in California

00:42

Authorities say at least three people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Byron, California.June 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 3 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Amtrak train in California

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

    00:43

  • 5-month-old girl fatally shot in Chicago, police say

    01:15

  • Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn

    01:13

  • Thousands march in pride parades across the country

    01:26

  • Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All