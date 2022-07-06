IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Carlos Santana collapses during concert

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows

    05:13

  • ‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

    00:50

  • Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the works

    00:51

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10

  • Voicing an Opinion in the Culture Corner

    07:35

  • See a special sneak peek of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

    01:13

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34

  • Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda

    08:34

  • ‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

    01:38

  • ‘Fire Island’ actor Tomás Matos opens up about being 'unapologetically authentic'

    03:38

  • Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

    01:29

  • 'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

    00:42

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

    00:52

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ rakes in nearly $60M over Father’s Day weekend

    00:50

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • John Cena surprises fan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine

    03:38

  • Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

    08:14

  • WWE investigating CEO Vince McMahon's alleged $3 million hush payment to cover affair

    03:18

NBC News Channel

Carlos Santana collapses during concert

00:49

Carlos Santana collapsed during a live show in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his manager said.July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Carlos Santana collapses during concert

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows

    05:13

  • ‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

    00:50

  • Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the works

    00:51

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All