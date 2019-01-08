NBC News

Castro says he won't take PAC money in 2020 race for president

01:19

Likely presidential contender Julian Castro says he won't take any money from PACs in a potential 2020 race for president and hopes other candidates will do the same.Jan. 8, 2019

