Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago

- Now Playing
Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago01:44
- UP NEXT
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave00:48
Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents02:52
Sea lions chase away sunbathers on San Diego beach00:47
How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation02:26
Simba the goat is all ears00:43
Pamplona's running of the bulls resumes after two-year Covid break00:47
'Moon bears' rescued after years of torture, used for bile farming01:05
How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks04:34
Tips to keep dogs safe during fireworks and loud noises01:48
Bison gores Yellowstone National Park visitor02:01
Watch: Bison gores Yellowstone visitor01:06
'30,000-year-old baby woolly mammoth' found by Yukon gold miner00:36
Meet the newly crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog!’02:35
Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway00:59
Why sharks might be spending more time near coastal cities03:18
Florida child hospitalized after being stabbed in chest by catfish01:33
Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood00:57
Watch: Largest freshwater fish ever caught in Cambodia01:16
- Now Playing
Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago01:44
- UP NEXT
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave00:48
Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents02:52
Sea lions chase away sunbathers on San Diego beach00:47
How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation02:26
Play All