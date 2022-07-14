IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago

    01:44
NBC News Channel

Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago

01:44

Rowdy the cat will be reunited with her family, three weeks after she escaped from her crate at Boston’s Logan International Airport. WBTS’ Oscar Margain explains how airport employees finally caught the missing kitty.July 14, 2022

