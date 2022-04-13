Watch: Ancient fortress wall collapses in Peru

- Now Playing
Watch: Ancient fortress wall collapses in Peru00:33
- UP NEXT
Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew04:44
Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru00:48
At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru02:17
Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru00:55
Raging wildfire burns 3,000 square miles of Argentina's northeast00:47
Petropolis, Brazil, hit by deadly floods and mudslides01:33
Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable00:40
Multiple dead, dozens hospitalized by adulterated cocaine in Argentina00:42
Eyewitness video captures deadly landslide in Quito01:05
At least 11 killed as landslide cascades into Quito neighborhood01:10
Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest03:13
Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil00:46
More than 100 houses destroyed in fire in Chile01:01
Lack of unity in Venezuela's opposition party adds to Maduro's hold on power03:33
Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 1003:05
South America leads vaccination rate numbers amid efficacy concerns03:43
Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 202201:26
Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru00:50
Chile elects youngest-ever president03:07
- Now Playing
Watch: Ancient fortress wall collapses in Peru00:33
- UP NEXT
Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew04:44
Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru00:48
At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru02:17
Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru00:55
Raging wildfire burns 3,000 square miles of Argentina's northeast00:47
Play All