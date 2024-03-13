IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera
March 13, 202401:08
  • Now Playing

    Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda

    00:36

  • U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says

    01:52

  • Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision

    00:50

  • China scraps premier's annual news conference for first time in 30 years

    03:23

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35

  • Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway

    00:40

  • Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China

    00:38

  • Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says

    01:10

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • U.S., China hold talks on limiting fentanyl flow to U.S.

    01:44

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • U.S. government warns against sending genetic testing data to China

    04:55

  • Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Taiwan's high-stakes presidential election expected to have global implications

    01:50

  • Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election

    01:39

  • How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election 

    03:31

NBC News

Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

01:08

At least two people were killed and dozens injured by a suspected gas leak explosion in a city west of Beijing. Debris could be seen crashing down on a passerby.March 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda

    00:36

  • U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says

    01:52

  • Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision

    00:50

  • China scraps premier's annual news conference for first time in 30 years

    03:23

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All