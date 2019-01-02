U.S. news

Caught on camera: man tries to steal bike from outside Oregon police station

00:55

A man was apprehended as he tried to steal a bicycle from a bike rack outside a police station about 10 miles south of Portland, Oregon.Jan. 2, 2019

  • Watch eerie blue light engulf NYC sky after explosion at power plant

    01:25

  • High school wrestler ordered to cut dreadlocks during match

    00:43

  • Money rains down on Hong Kong street during puzzling stunt

    00:44

  • Hikers surprised by powerful Volcan de Fuego eruption

    00:55

  • Watch reporter make amazing half-court shot on live TV

    00:46

  • Witnesses capture violent Alaska earthquake and aftermath

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All