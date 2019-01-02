Caught on camera: man tries to steal bike from outside Oregon police station00:55
A man was apprehended as he tried to steal a bicycle from a bike rack outside a police station about 10 miles south of Portland, Oregon.
Watch eerie blue light engulf NYC sky after explosion at power plant01:25
High school wrestler ordered to cut dreadlocks during match00:43
Money rains down on Hong Kong street during puzzling stunt00:44
Hikers surprised by powerful Volcan de Fuego eruption00:55
Watch reporter make amazing half-court shot on live TV00:46
Witnesses capture violent Alaska earthquake and aftermath01:17