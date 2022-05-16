Watch: Driver charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Police in Rome said a 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia has been charged with aggravated damage after driving down the city's 18th century Spanish Steps.May 16, 2022

