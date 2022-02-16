CDC Dir. Walensky 'cautiously optimistic' as omicron cases trend downward
02:14
Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky shared data on reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the omicron variant of Covid-19 and said she was "cautiously optimistic" as those numbers continue to trend downward.Feb. 16, 2022
