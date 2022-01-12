IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron

    Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing

  • U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party

  • N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

  • Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance

  • Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

  • Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

  • Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

  • U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases

  • Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff

  • Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron

  • COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

  • Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

  • City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China

  • Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases

  • COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages

CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most reported Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are still from the delta variant, not omicron.Jan. 12, 2022

