CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron01:03
UP NEXT
Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing04:56
U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party02:19
N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online01:02
Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance03:14
Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system02:56
Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work03:22
Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask02:06
Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response02:42
U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases04:44
Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff03:57
Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government’s response to omicron02:18
COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants02:27
Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says02:30
Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy01:46
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-1900:49
Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-1901:07
City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China00:42
Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases03:42
COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages02:15
CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron01:03
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most reported Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are still from the delta variant, not omicron.Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
CDC: Most reported Covid deaths in U.S. are still from delta, not omicron01:03
UP NEXT
Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing04:56
U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party02:19
N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online01:02
Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance03:14
Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system02:56