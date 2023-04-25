IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Early TODAY

Cease-fire plan for Sudan aims to aid evacuation of foreign nationals

01:35

A three-day cease-fire, partly brokered by the U.S. between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, will enable the evacuation of foreign nationals if it holds. NBC News' Chapman Bell reports for Early Today.April 25, 2023

