    Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

NBC News

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

A Boston judge found celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty on sexual misconduct charges, and acquitted him of alleged indecent assault and battery. The judge said there were “credibility" issues with the complaining witness that led to reasonable doubt, but still criticized Batali saying he "did not cover himself in glory on the night in question.May 10, 2022

