Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast
01:06
Share this -
copied
A ring bearing the “Good Shepherd,” one of Christianity’s earliest depictions of Jesus, was found amid treasure from ancient shipwrecks off of Israel’s Holy Land coast. The image shows a young boy bearing a sheep on his shoulders and was inspired by how Jesus described his relationship with his faithful followers in the Book of John.Dec. 23, 2021
President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference
01:20
Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference
02:03
Now Playing
Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast
01:06
UP NEXT
China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an
00:45
'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university