    Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

NBC News

Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

01:06

A ring bearing the “Good Shepherd,” one of Christianity’s earliest depictions of Jesus, was found amid treasure from ancient shipwrecks off of Israel’s Holy Land coast. The image shows a young boy bearing a sheep on his shoulders and was inspired by how Jesus described his relationship with his faithful followers in the Book of John.Dec. 23, 2021

    Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

