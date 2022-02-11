IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Champion boxer takes on film exploring queer, Native American and human trafficking themes

Champion boxer takes on film exploring queer, Native American and human trafficking themes

World champion boxer Kali “KO” Reis makes her acting debut in a gritty sex-trafficking IFC thriller “Catch the Fair One.” She sits down with NBC News' Jay Valle to discuss the queer, Native American and human trafficking themes in the film.Feb. 11, 2022

