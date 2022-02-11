Champion boxer takes on film exploring queer, Native American and human trafficking themes
World champion boxer Kali “KO” Reis makes her acting debut in a gritty sex-trafficking IFC thriller “Catch the Fair One.” She sits down with NBC News' Jay Valle to discuss the queer, Native American and human trafficking themes in the film.Feb. 11, 2022
