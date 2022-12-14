IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language

Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language

The Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, Thomas L. Keon mocked Asian languages during the school's commencement ceremony. After criticism, Keon apologized saying he “did not intend to be hurtful.”Dec. 14, 2022

    Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language

