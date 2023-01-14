Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

- Now Playing
Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder01:20
- UP NEXT
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting02:42
Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe01:36
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting02:07
Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 4702:45
Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe01:15
Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters02:01
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death01:47
New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime01:35
Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court02:40
Washington, D.C., community demands arrest in killing of 13-year-old03:36
Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help04:55
Sex scandal shakes up Tennessee police department01:01
Husband's 'troubling' search history eyed in missing mom search01:41
Former Flint, Michigan, fire chief sues mayor over firing01:41
Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies02:11
Police focus on dumpster, trash facility in search for Ana Walshe01:07
D.C. middle schooler killed while allegedly 'tampering with vehicle'01:58
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody01:31
'She's pretty shaken up': Louisiana mother shoots intruder to death03:07
- Now Playing
Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder01:20
- UP NEXT
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting02:42
Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe01:36
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting02:07
Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 4702:45
Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe01:15
Play All