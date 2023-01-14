IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against Keith Davis Jr., who stood trial four times for murder and spent seven years behind bars. Bates said prosecutorial mistakes and misconduct complicated the case of a man whose supporters say was wrongly convicted. WBAL's Kate Amara reports.Jan. 14, 2023

    Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

