IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king 

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Royal family celebrates first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth

    00:27

  • How the royals are marking 1st Christmas without the queen

    02:52

  • Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days

    02:11

  • Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriage

    02:41

  • Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodes

    02:51

  • Harry gets candid on rift with William in final doc episodes

    06:41

  • See Prince William, Kate and kids in 2022 Christmas card

    00:23

  • Royal family stays tight-lipped on Harry and Meghan’s docuseries

    04:28

  • Ryan Reynolds hosts King Charles III at his low-ranking Welsh soccer club

    01:12

  • Meghan Markle’s mock curtsy in docuseries deemed ‘disrespectful’

    03:38

  • British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere

    02:41

  • The biggest moments from the Harry & Meghan documentary

    06:27

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series set to be released tomorrow

    01:18

  • Harry and Meghan receive award amid docuseries criticism

    02:27

  • Harry and Meghan arrive in NY amid new fallout over docuseries

    02:13

  • Royal drama as Harry and Meghan docuseries is set for release

    02:52

  • Harry and Meghan drop full trailer for long awaited docuseries

    02:01

  • Prince William, Kate wrap high-profile US visit with Biden meeting

    02:49

  • Biden meets with Prince William in Boston

    02:03

NBC News

Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king 

05:09

Charles III delivered his first broadcasted Christmas message as king of the United Kingdom, thanking individuals and groups contributing their time to humanitarian efforts and remembering his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who had delivered the message over the last 70 years. Dec. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king 

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Royal family celebrates first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth

    00:27

  • How the royals are marking 1st Christmas without the queen

    02:52

  • Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days

    02:11

  • Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriage

    02:41

  • Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodes

    02:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All