IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

    02:53

  • Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school

    01:15

  • Florida teen arrested after posting school threat

    01:09

  • $2 million artifact stolen from New York church

    01:56

  • Two missing after group goes over dam in Virginia's James River

    01:20

  • 12 killed, 15 wounded in Philadelphia weekend shootings

    01:19

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    06:29

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • How Black churches help drive voters to the polls

    14:40

  • Biden honors U.S. service members who ‘risked all and gave all’ during Memorial Day remarks

    04:27

  • At least two killed, 19 injured during car crash in Lincoln, Nebraska

    00:51

  • 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at outdoor festival in Oklahoma

    03:10

  • 1-year-old shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

    01:30

  • ‘Multiple parties’ exchanged gunfire during Tennessee shooting says official

    00:46

  • At least 2 dead, multiple missing and injured after boat crash in Georgia

    00:48

  • Texas state senator asks Abbott for special session

    00:57

  • The Curious Case of Depp v. Heard

    26:34

NBC News Channel

‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

02:39

Officials detailed a timeline of events that left multiple people shot and at least three law enforcement officials hurt in Charleston, S.C. Chief of Police Luther Reynolds said there will be accountability and that "it is not acceptable" that gun violence continues.May 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

    02:53

  • Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school

    01:15

  • Florida teen arrested after posting school threat

    01:09

  • $2 million artifact stolen from New York church

    01:56

  • Two missing after group goes over dam in Virginia's James River

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All