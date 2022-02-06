IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education

00:57

Historians in Charlotte, North Carolina, are hoping to save a building that was once home to enslaved people. After restoration, the building will be used for programs and school exhibits for grades K-12. WCNC’s Ruby Durham reports.Feb. 6, 2022

