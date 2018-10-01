Charlottesville: One Year Later

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Best of NBC News
He attended last year’s deadly Charlottesville rally. Then a black pastor changed his life.01:50
Secret tunnel discovered at New Mexico compound where 11 kids were kidnapped02:31
Charlottesville under state of emergency as anniversary of deadly violence approaches01:52
Omarosa in new memoir claims Trump is ‘racist,’ used N-word02:20
Michael Brown's mother: 'I learned to walk again'02:05
Stone ghosts in the South: America's legacy of heritage and hate26:56
Play All