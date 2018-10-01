Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Charlottesville: One Year Later

Join NBC's Simone Boyce for conversations with reformed white supremacist Christian Piccolini, conservative commentator Amy Holmes, and MSNBC's Trymaine Lee as they explore the repercussions of Charlottesville, and how it’s changing life and politics in America.Aug.10.2018

Best of NBC News

  • He attended last year’s deadly Charlottesville rally. Then a black pastor changed his life.

    01:50

  • Secret tunnel discovered at New Mexico compound where 11 kids were kidnapped

    02:31

  • Charlottesville under state of emergency as anniversary of deadly violence approaches

    01:52

  • Omarosa in new memoir claims Trump is ‘racist,’ used N-word

    02:20

  • Michael Brown's mother: 'I learned to walk again'

    02:05

  • Stone ghosts in the South: America's legacy of heritage and hate

    26:56

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News