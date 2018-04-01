Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Latino

Charrería: Mexican rodeos are alive in the heart of Texas

Charrería is a centuries old Mexican tradition which formed the root of American rodeos. Now, a small group of Mexican-Americans in Southwest Texas are trying to keep the sport alive.May.04.2018

NBC Latino

  • Mexican rodeos are alive in the heart of Texas

    05:24

  • 1,300-year-old bones may reveal secrets of pre-Incan society

    00:44

  • Protests in Nicaragua turn fatal over social security reform

    00:46

  • Trump’s ‘caravan’ of migrants heads north

    00:56

  • Living off the land: How these Puerto Rican farmers survived the storm

    05:24

  • When help arrives too late: Puerto Rico’s medical crisis

    03:45

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News