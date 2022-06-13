Cheney says next hearings will focus on Trump's 'broader planning for January 6th'

Rep. Liz Cheney previewed the next January 6th commission hearings, explaining that the subsequent hearings will focus on former President Trump’s "broader planning" for Jan. 6, particularly with lawyer John Eastman. To close, Cheney played a clip of former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann.June 13, 2022