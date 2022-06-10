Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack11:51
Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing33:36
- Now Playing
Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 601:04
- UP NEXT
Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 601:42
Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing12:52
Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election00:36
Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election00:36
Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence00:49
Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview02:17
Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'01:50
What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight02:10
Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection08:36
Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’06:57
'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee05:36
Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election02:58
Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges01:42
Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill02:57
Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't02:32
What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing02:30
A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings07:36
Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack11:51
Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing33:36
- Now Playing
Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 601:04
- UP NEXT
Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 601:42
Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing12:52
Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election00:36
Play All