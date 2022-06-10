IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

  • Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

  • Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

  • Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

  • A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

During the January 6th public hearings, Rep. Liz Cheney said President Trump was aware of rioters chanting to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump responded by saying his supporters "maybe had the right idea". June 10, 2022

    Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

