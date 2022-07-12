IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan 6. committee about marching to Capitol

    06:07

  Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups

    03:15

  Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans

    04:39
    Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

    00:43
    Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

    04:25

  Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

    02:17

  Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

    02:29

  Full Murphy: 'The president knew he had lost the election'

    10:16

  Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  MTP Compressed: 'Trump world' attacks Hutchinson's testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

    02:49

  Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had 'nothing to gain' by 'telling the truth' but 'Trump world has everything to lose'

    00:47

  Jan. 6 committee member is 'surprised' Justice Dept. hasn't subpoenaed Hutchinson

    01:45

  Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been 'a profile in courage among women'

    08:19

  Full Cevallos: 'The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee'

    06:36

  Full Lofgren: 'If witnesses are being intimidated, we don't plan to just sit by'

    09:11

  Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

    02:58

  Liz Cheney: Republicans cannot be both loyal to Trump and the Constitution

    01:40

  Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

NBC News

Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

00:43

Ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said at the end of her closing statement that former President Trump attempted to call an upcoming witness following the June 28 hearing. According to Cheney, the witness declined to respond and the Justice Department has been informed. “We will take any efforts to influence witnesses' testimony very seriously," Cheney said.July 12, 2022

