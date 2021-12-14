Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chicago leaders are prepared to approve the proposed settlement for Anjanette Young, who filed suit against the city following the botched raid in 2019. WMAQ's Mary Ann Ahern reports.Dec. 14, 2021
