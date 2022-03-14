Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022
At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago
