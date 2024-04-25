IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Student protest arrests across the country, mom says ex-cop 'brainwashed' teen girlfriend before double killing, Venice tries to deter day-trippers

Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed
April 25, 202400:56
A Chicago sidewalk landmark some affectionately call the “rat hole” has been removed after city officials determined the section bearing the imprint of an animal was damaged.April 25, 2024

