    Children injured as Khan Younis in Gaza comes under Israeli bombardment

    Buildings in Ashkelon, Israel, damaged after rockets fired from Gaza

  • Family of music festival victim shares his final heroic act

  • Gaza hit by explosions early Saturday morning

  • Gaza residents scramble to flee after Israel orders 24 hour evacuation

  • Former Hamas leader calls for ‘day of rage’ across the Arab world

  • U.S. supporting Israeli effort to find and combat Hamas tunnel system in Gaza

  • Families across Israel mourning and praying on the holy day of Shabbat

  • Emotional protests over Israel-Hamas war across the U.S.

  • U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas

  • Documents reveal new details on Hamas’ plan to attack Israel

  • Israel gives Palestinians 24 hours to head south, military enters Gaza to gather hostage intel

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

  • Questions emerge over Israeli Defense Forces' delayed response

  • Video shows Hamas rocket launches and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

  • Israeli man discovers 2 family members have been taken hostage

  • Israelis come together to mourn the lives of lone soldiers 

  • ‘Rescue Gaza!’: Desperate plea as Palestinians struggle to find safety

  • Palestinian doctor in Gaza describes the current situation amid bombings

  • Watch: NBC News crew takes cover during rocket fire near Israel border

Children injured as Khan Younis in Gaza comes under Israeli bombardment

Residents of Khan Younis used their hands to search through the rubble of their destroyed homes on Saturday, following an Israeli airstrike overnight.Oct. 14, 2023

