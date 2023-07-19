IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Northwestern QB alleges school leaders turned blind eye to hazing

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Children's Hospital Colorado halts gender-affirming surgeries

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Montana law restricting drag performances challenged in federal court

    01:26

  • Video shows airborne car slam into Missouri home

    01:26

  • Heat sickens passengers and crew member on Delta flight

    01:38

  • Louisiana legislature overturns governor veto on gender-affirming care ban

    01:02

  • Former Northwestern football players describe intense hazing

    03:48

  • Virginia releases new school guidelines for transgender students

    02:25

  • First major cricket league in the U.S. begins its inaugural season

    02:33

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59

  • House Republicans question timing of Trump target letter

    03:10

  • What does it mean for Trump to be a Justice Department target?

    04:10

  • 2024 GOP candidates react to Trump target letter

    04:20

  • Oregon police connect deaths of four women to suspect of interest

    02:02

  • DeSantis unveils military plan after registering for South Carolina primary

    04:18

  • Phoenix heat shatters records after 19th day of 110+ degree temperatures

    02:21

  • 3-year-old fatally hits brother while driving golf cart in Florida

    01:40

  • Texas border officials accused of inhumane treatment of migrants

    03:33

  • Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac's murder

    02:32

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King

    04:03

NBC News Channel

Children's Hospital Colorado halts gender-affirming surgeries

01:34

Following nationwide threats, Children's Hospital Colorado is no longer offering gender-affirming surgery to adults. Surgery was never offered to children. KUSA's Cole Sullivan reports.July 19, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Former Northwestern QB alleges school leaders turned blind eye to hazing

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Children's Hospital Colorado halts gender-affirming surgeries

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Montana law restricting drag performances challenged in federal court

    01:26

  • Video shows airborne car slam into Missouri home

    01:26

  • Heat sickens passengers and crew member on Delta flight

    01:38

  • Louisiana legislature overturns governor veto on gender-affirming care ban

    01:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All