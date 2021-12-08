IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • 'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child

    01:45

  • Michigan teacher resigns after being told to take down pride flag

    02:11

  • J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter

    02:47

  • Transgender plaintiffs sue North Carolina over surgery requirement for birth certificate change

    01:38

  • Critics: South Carolina governor's call to investigate book a 'political attack on LGBTQ youth'

    01:14

  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Alaska talks new book and overcoming discrimination

    07:08

  • LGBTQ candidates celebrate historic election firsts across the country

    02:37

  • Florida school field trip to LGBTQ-owned bar causes controversy

    01:57

  • Australian soccer star Josh Cavallo comes out as gay

    02:50

  • LGBTQ center offers support for Illinois students after 'anti-queer' survey

    01:41

  • Chappelle backlash continues over transgender jokes

    03:09

  • DC Comics announces Superman's son is bisexual

    01:36

  • Looking back at 1987 Pride protest on 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day

    03:58

  • Meet the transgender reverend fighting anti-trans bills in Texas

    05:22

  • Nebraska same-sex couple sues state for equal parental rights of children

    01:58

  • D.C.'s 'Casa Ruby' LGBTQ youth shelter to close after losing funding

    01:50

  • Oregon school district bans 'controversial' flag displays

    02:01

  • Texas moms rally against dozens of state bills targeting transgender children

    04:56

  • Florida high school elects first transgender homecoming queen

    01:52

‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

01:38

Despite the country’s conservative reputation, Chile’s Congress voted to join 30 other nations around the world where same-sex marriage is legal.Dec. 8, 2021

