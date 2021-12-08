‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child01:45
Michigan teacher resigns after being told to take down pride flag02:11
J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter02:47
Transgender plaintiffs sue North Carolina over surgery requirement for birth certificate change01:38
Critics: South Carolina governor's call to investigate book a 'political attack on LGBTQ youth'01:14
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Alaska talks new book and overcoming discrimination07:08
LGBTQ candidates celebrate historic election firsts across the country02:37
Florida school field trip to LGBTQ-owned bar causes controversy01:57
Australian soccer star Josh Cavallo comes out as gay02:50
LGBTQ center offers support for Illinois students after 'anti-queer' survey01:41
Chappelle backlash continues over transgender jokes03:09
DC Comics announces Superman's son is bisexual01:36
Looking back at 1987 Pride protest on 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day03:58
Meet the transgender reverend fighting anti-trans bills in Texas05:22
Nebraska same-sex couple sues state for equal parental rights of children01:58
D.C.'s 'Casa Ruby' LGBTQ youth shelter to close after losing funding01:50
Oregon school district bans 'controversial' flag displays02:01
Texas moms rally against dozens of state bills targeting transgender children04:56
Florida high school elects first transgender homecoming queen01:52
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
Despite the country’s conservative reputation, Chile’s Congress voted to join 30 other nations around the world where same-sex marriage is legal.Dec. 8, 2021
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child01:45
Michigan teacher resigns after being told to take down pride flag02:11
J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter02:47
Transgender plaintiffs sue North Carolina over surgery requirement for birth certificate change01:38
Critics: South Carolina governor's call to investigate book a 'political attack on LGBTQ youth'01:14