IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

    03:50

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:14

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

  • President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

    00:40

  • Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance

    01:15

  • Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid

    01:21

  • U.N. mission heads to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid shelling

    02:07

  • Flooding crisis worsens in Pakistan as hunger and illness becomes a threat

    03:03

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

  • 83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa

    01:29

  • UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

  • Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

    00:45

  • Texas student works to adopt abandoned baby he found in Haiti

    04:31

  • Splat! Tomatina food fight festival returns after Covid

    00:45

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

NBC News

Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

01:08

Chileans celebrated after overwhelmingly voting down a new progressive constitution that would have replaced its current dictatorship-era charter. Voters across the country said the proposed constitutional changes were not what the country needed, dealing a blow to President Gabriel Boric, who lobbied in favor of the new constitution.Sept. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

    03:50

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All