China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

China’s ministry of foreign affairs said its meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken was “positive” but also said the visit did not yield any major breakthrough. Blinken made a rare visit to Beijing during which both sides agreed to stabilize the relationship between China and the U.S.June 20, 2023

