IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Killing of two Israelis leads to looting and rampage in West Bank

    03:50

  • US warns China against providing lethal aid to Russia

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    China condemns ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions over Russian exports

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinians describe rampage by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

    01:34

  • Deadly Palestinian shooting sparks West Bank violence

    01:04

  • Dozens killed after migrant boat breaks apart off Italy’s coast

    01:20

  • Chinese model found dismembered in Hong Kong, former in-laws arrested

    00:54

  • Putin’s War: Behind the Kremlin Walls

    28:51

  • China building up its military presence in the South China Sea amid rising tensions with U.S.

    02:14

  • Ukrainian ballerinas still dancing one year after Russian invasion

    01:57

  • Zelenskyy’s defiant message on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion

    02:56

  • ‘What matters is that my children are proud of me’: Zelenskyy chokes up at Ukraine anniversary event

    01:48

  • NBC News on board as U.S. surveillance flight intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

    01:44

  • Ukrainian crews receive training on British Challenger 2 battle tanks

    01:15

  • Ukrainians have ‘become stronger’ after one year of war, Kyiv resident says

    03:42

  • Ukrainian orchestra takes country’s rich culture around the world

    03:23

  • Tearful ceremonies across Ukraine mark anniversary of Russian invasion

    01:38

  • Today marks one year since start of Russia-Ukraine war

    08:07

  • Are U.S. companies still doing business in Russia one year after Ukraine invasion?

    03:15

  • Ukraine marks one year since Russia’s invasion

    05:22

NBC News

China condemns ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions over Russian exports

01:07

China’s foreign ministry said it will take resolute countermeasures in response to “illegal” U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies over certain Russian exports. The Biden administration has imposed sanctions against Chinese and Russian companies for allegedly supporting the Russian military.Feb. 27, 2023

  • Killing of two Israelis leads to looting and rampage in West Bank

    03:50

  • US warns China against providing lethal aid to Russia

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    China condemns ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions over Russian exports

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinians describe rampage by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

    01:34

  • Deadly Palestinian shooting sparks West Bank violence

    01:04

  • Dozens killed after migrant boat breaks apart off Italy’s coast

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All