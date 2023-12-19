IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rescue efforts underway in China after earthquake kills dozens

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai goes on trial in Hong Kong on national security charges

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

  • Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

  • Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

  • WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans

  • $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

  • Biden says he will still refer to Xi as a 'dictator' after summit

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

  • Biden details plans for diplomacy with China after summit with Xi

  • Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss U.S-China relations

  • Xi: China and U.S. turning their back on each other 'is not an option'

  • Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

  • Giant pandas saying goodbye to Washington, D.C. and heading back to China

  • Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang

  • WATCH: Ships collide near contentious atoll in the South China Sea

Rescue efforts underway in China after earthquake kills dozens

Chinese officials say over 100 people have died and hundreds more were injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai. Rescue efforts have begun as crews search through the rubble for victims.Dec. 19, 2023

