China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'
May 23, 202400:56
    China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'

China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'

00:56

China's military held air, sea and land drills surrounding Taiwan in what it called punishment for separatist forces seeking independence on the self-governed island.May 23, 2024

