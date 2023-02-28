IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China needs to accept U.S. is a leader, Ambassador Burns says

Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, said that Washington was not seeking confrontation with Beijing, but U.S. leadership in some areas needed to be recognized.Feb. 28, 2023

