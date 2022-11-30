IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    China places six astronauts in orbit on its space station for first time

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    NASA capsule makes lunar flyby on its way to record-breaking orbit

    00:56

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • NASA begins journey back to the moon with Artemis I launch

    03:14

  • Artemis I mission launches to the moon

    04:13

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on Space Force mission

    01:43

  • Congress to get new report shedding light on rise in UFO sightings

    02:20

  • Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

    01:04

  • Aisha Bowe could be one of the first Black women to make commercial space flight

    09:27

  • NASA announces team members for its UFO study

    00:27

  • Pilot shares videos of strange UFO sightings in skies over the US

    02:55

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • NASA mission to change asteroid path deemed smashing success

    02:50

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50

  • NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Get a first look at the updated National Air and Space Museum

    03:26

  • SpaceX flight set to arrive at International Space Station

    00:26

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

NBC News

China places six astronauts in orbit on its space station for first time

00:48

Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.Nov. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    China places six astronauts in orbit on its space station for first time

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    NASA capsule makes lunar flyby on its way to record-breaking orbit

    00:56

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • NASA begins journey back to the moon with Artemis I launch

    03:14

  • Artemis I mission launches to the moon

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All