CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war

- Now Playing
CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war01:04
- UP NEXT
Watch: Russian drone strikes in Ukraine seen from ferry crossing Danube River00:46
Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him00:41
Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change04:25
U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid03:05
Zelenskyy says U.S. support has saved 'millions of Ukrainian lives'01:34
Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine02:02
Watch: Biden meets with Zelenskyy at the White House04:07
Zelenskyy lays wreath at Pentagon 9/11 memorial01:47
Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House, visit Congress02:15
Ukrainian cities come under attack from waves of Russian missiles00:58
NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab02:13
Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran07:39
President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address02:17
An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war02:08
Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly03:00
White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting03:23
Trump reacts to Putin’s praise: ‘I like that he said that’02:22
Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week00:26
Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week00:26
- Now Playing
CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war01:04
- UP NEXT
Watch: Russian drone strikes in Ukraine seen from ferry crossing Danube River00:46
Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him00:41
Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change04:25
U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid03:05
Zelenskyy says U.S. support has saved 'millions of Ukrainian lives'01:34
Play All