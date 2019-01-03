Chinese probe lands on the far side of the moon, sends back first picture

World

China’s Chang’e-4 lunar probe lands on dark side of the moon

00:47

China said its Chang’e-4 lunar probe soft-landed in the moon’s Antarctic-Aitken Basin and sent back the world’s close-up image from the dark side of the moon.Jan. 3, 2019

