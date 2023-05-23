IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

China’s new ambassador warns of ‘serious difficulties’ in relationship with U.S.

02:11

After a months-long delay, during a troubled period in relations between the two countries, the new Chinese ambassador Xie Feng arrived at JFK airport, hoping “to deepen exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.”May 23, 2023

