China’s Yangtze River dries up amid unprecedented drought

- Now Playing
China’s Yangtze River dries up amid unprecedented drought00:56
- UP NEXT
New Zealand police investigate children’s bodies found in abandoned suitcases01:07
State Dept. ‘studying’ case of Saudi activist jailed for 34 years01:37
Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant01:02
10 miners remain trapped underground in Mexico for over two weeks02:19
El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties02:25
Urgent rescue mission for 10 Mexican miners trapped hundreds of feet underground01:31
Venice mayor searches for young men foil surfing along Grand Canal00:40
Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war03:55
Watch: Whales swim alongside paddleboarders in Argentina00:59
Multiple bomb and arson attacks rock insurgency-prone southern Thailand01:04
Palestinian president accuses Israel of committing ’50 holocausts’01:17
New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea01:39
Droughts in Romania causing bee population and honey production to diminish01:16
Chaos erupts as Kenya announces wafer-thin presidential election results01:21
Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea00:47
Toxic substance likely to blame for mass fish die-off in Polish-German river, officials say00:47
Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence03:18
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos02:14
Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction03:04
- Now Playing
China’s Yangtze River dries up amid unprecedented drought00:56
- UP NEXT
New Zealand police investigate children’s bodies found in abandoned suitcases01:07
State Dept. ‘studying’ case of Saudi activist jailed for 34 years01:37
Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant01:02
10 miners remain trapped underground in Mexico for over two weeks02:19
El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties02:25
Play All