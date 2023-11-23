IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

    04:39

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

    00:37

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

    02:33

  • WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans

    00:37

  • $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

    03:49

  • Biden says he will still refer to Xi as a 'dictator' after summit

    00:25

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden details plans for diplomacy with China after summit with Xi

    05:05

  • Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss U.S-China relations

    13:40

  • Xi: China and U.S. turning their back on each other 'is not an option'

    05:42

  • Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:21

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Giant pandas saying goodbye to Washington, D.C. and heading back to China

    01:34

  • Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang

    00:51

  • WATCH: Ships collide near contentious atoll in the South China Sea

    00:52

  • U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05

  • Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart

    00:46

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing

    00:47

NBC News

Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

01:17

The World Health Organization has requested China provide details on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. A doctor in Dalian, China, told NBC News that the outbreak is a cause for concern.Nov. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

    04:39

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

    00:37

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

    02:33

  • WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans

    00:37

  • $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

    03:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All