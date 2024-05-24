IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan
May 24, 202401:25
  • Now Playing

    China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'

    00:56

  • Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China

    01:51

  • Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

    01:44

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

    02:40

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:50

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

    01:31

  • China launches its Chang'e-6 mission to the far side of the moon

    01:01

  • Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

    00:32

  • Blinken: Russia would struggle in Ukraine without China’s support

    00:36

  • Xi welcomes Blinken as the U.S. and China work to stabilize ties

    00:49

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • China's middle-class sees decrease in confidence as economy faces slowdown

    03:54

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

NBC News

China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan

01:25

Taiwan tracked dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on the second day of drills that the People’s Liberation Army held in response to the island's new leadership.May 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'

    00:56

  • Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China

    01:51

  • Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

    01:44

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

    02:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All