Chinese hypersonic weapons 'increases tension,' defense secretary says
00:44
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that China's pursuit of hypersonic weapons "increases tensions in the region" and vowed to maintain the capability to deter the potential threats posed by China.Dec. 2, 2021
