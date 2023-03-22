IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level

    00:55

  • Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’

    02:06

  • Russia welcomes China’s ‘proposals for resolving’ war in Ukraine, Putin says

    01:32

  • Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin

    06:45

  • China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

    02:00

  • Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

    02:50

  • Raccoon dogs linked to Covid-19 origins, new data suggests

    01:43

  • China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52

  • China's Xi to visit Russia next week, foreign ministry says

    00:35

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • China accuses U.S. of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok

    00:39

  • China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • U.S., U.K. and Australian nuclear sub deal is a threat to peace, China says

    01:24

  • British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests

    04:38

  • British PM Rishi Sunak voices concerns over Russia and China

    01:21

NBC News

China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

01:02

Chinese President Xi Jinping departed Moscow after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile in Beijing, China's foreign ministry accused the U.S. of "fanning the flames" of the Ukrainian conflict.March 22, 2023

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level

    00:55

  • Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All