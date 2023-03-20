IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

    02:50

  • Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

    02:53

  • ICC president announces Putin arrest warrant, calls war crimes allegation ‘credible’

    00:59

  • Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation

    00:50

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52

  • Pentagon releases video of Russian fighter jets showdown with U.S. drone

    02:54

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • US releases video of Russian jet incident with American drone

    02:15

  • Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08

  • US accuses Russia of downing drone over Black Sea

    02:50

  • Russia gives its version of U.S. drone downing over Black Sea

    01:18

  • Russian fighter jet collided with U.S. drone, Pentagon says

    02:15

  • British PM Rishi Sunak voices concerns over Russia and China

    01:21

  • Moldova police says they foiled Russian-backed plot for mass unrest

    01:23

  • Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian power plant and key energy infrastructure

    01:30

  • Merrick Garland visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy hails progress over war crimes

    01:35

  • Putin accuses Ukrainians of staging a 'terrorist attack' near the border

    01:12

Early TODAY

China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

02:00

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. NBC News' Ali Arouzi looks at what the visit represents for both countries.March 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

    02:50

  • Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

    02:53

  • ICC president announces Putin arrest warrant, calls war crimes allegation ‘credible’

    00:59

  • Crimean authorities stage flash mob to mark Russian annexation

    00:50

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All