Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Dalian, China

During his previously unannounced two-day visit, Chinese media quoted Kim as suggesting denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is possible.May.08.2018

North Korea

  • Kim Jong Un makes unannounced visit to China

    00:27

  • Kim Jong Un jets into China, seeks ‘mutual trust with the U.S.’

    00:38

  • Will North Korea release three American prisoners?

    01:38

  • North Korea may soon release 3 Americans

    02:25

  • Trump interested in meeting with North Korea at DMZ

    02:03

  • Kim Jong Un offers to let U.S. journalists, experts inside decommissioned nuclear test facility

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News